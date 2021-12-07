From March 2020 through late October, at least 937 Dallas police staff members tested positive for COVID-19, including 785 officers and 152 civilian employees. There are about 3,100 officers and 600 non-sworn members in the Dallas Police Department.
Sgt. Bronco McCoy was the first Dallas police officer to die from complications of COVID-19. Since then, three more DPD officers have died of causes related to the virus: reserve Officer David Ruiz, Sr. Cpl. Arnulfo Pargas and Officer Scott Harn.
The city declined to release additional information about officers’ testing results and vaccination statuses.
Nationally, more than 500 officers have died from COVID-19, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit that tracks law-enforcement deaths in America.
The virus has been the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths since the pandemic began, according to the group. The second leading cause, gunfire, has killed 110 officers in the line of duty the last two years, the nonprofit reported.
First responders interact with the community every day, which heightens the risks of COVID-19 for officers and the people they encounter.
On one side of the debate, some government leaders argue that close contact with the community is the very reason vaccines should be mandated for officers. Critics, including some law enforcement agencies, have countered that threatening to fire officers who don’t comply undermines public safety and could lead to a mass exodus.
Across America, the disputes are playing out.
The city of Chicago has been locked in a legal and vitriolic battle with a police union after officials threatened to stop paying officers who don’t abide by a Dec. 31 vaccination deadline. The head of the union said officers should disobey the order, prompting the city to file a lawsuit alleging the union was encouraging an “illegal strike.”
The city on Dec. 1 dropped that lawsuit, saying the complaint became unnecessary as more officers complied. But in a trend reflected across the country, law enforcement agencies are still behind other local departments in complying with vaccine requirements.
Local governments in Denver, Los Angeles and Seattle have faced similar clashes.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in November said he wouldn’t obey a mandate ordering deputies be vaccinated or face termination. Villanueva said the requirement would prompt thousands of employees to quit or retire early, but there has been no reported increase in attrition since the mandate was implemented, according to The Associated Press.
Texas laws prevent a related battle from happening here. Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in August banning local-government-imposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He issued another order this fall barring any entity from enforcing vaccine mandates for workers.
‘They’re getting crumpled up’
The city of Dallas has offered an incentive for employees to get their vaccines, and it no longer offers paid leave to unvaccinated employees who contract the virus.
First responders, however, are exempt from that rule because a state law requires police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and detention workers be paid if placed on quarantine leave.
Dallas police Chief Eddie García, who called himself “pro vaccine but not pro vaccine mandate,” said he was disheartened to see other cities firing officers. He said it’s difficult to hire new police personnel, and those cities aren’t making distinctions on the caliber of officers facing termination.
“Every city should be mindful about the ramifications when honorable officers get their livelihoods taken away,” García said. “It’s almost as if they’re getting crumpled up and thrown away.”
He said COVID-19 has been a challenge because officers have had to stay out in the community even before a vaccine was available and as many residents were sheltering at home to stay safe.
“I think that gets lost from time to time, that these officers didn’t get to work from home,” García said.
Remembering Hutch
Last month at a Haltom City park, a crowd of about 150 mourners bowed their heads and raised light-blue glowsticks in the air as they paid tribute to a 31-year-old man they called a hero.
A diagonal line of police squad cars stretched across the grassy field in front of them, awash in a blue light as they memorialized Haltom City police Officer Kris Hutchison.
Hutchison — “Hutch,” as he was known by colleagues — died Oct. 27 after three weeks battling COVID-19.
He was a Marine Corps veteran who served as a school resource officer and whose reputation for loving kids showed itself in the scores of families and children who stood that day, eyes turned toward a stage where loved ones honored one of the area’s most-recent fallen officers, who left behind a wife, son and daughter
Piano music played and a slideshow of pictures was displayed as local leaders and family took the stage to address the crowd.
There were few mentions of the virus that took his life. The speakers remembered his courage and heroism, his affinity for his beard and passion for his work at North Oaks Middle School.
They wondered how something so unfair could happen to someone who was strong. Someone who aspired to help others.
“We are only left with a question of why,” Mayor An Truong said. “It doesn’t seem fair to any of us gathered here, but that is the harsh reality of life.”
As the sun went down at the end of the vigil, two lines of officers stood on either side of a sidewalk in front of the city’s Veterans Memorial to salute Hutchison’s family.
Then they broke off to return to their homes and jobs, another department changed by the loss of its own.