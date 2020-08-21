As our community pushes through its sixth month under the coronavirus pandemic, the importance of real-time engagement and interaction has never been clearer. In fact, fostering a clear and accurate dialogue of key issues important to our readers is one of the biggest opportunities realized in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued evolution as a digital-first news source.
When you read a developing story on our website, e-Edition or social media channels, you should expect the ability to react, offer suggestions or additional angles and contribute to the community dialogue — all while our reporters continue to press sources for additional details.
But on our website, DentonRC.com, that ability often has been hampered by our current commenting platform, maintained through Facebook and often overrun by spam bots and too frequently populated with inaccurate or uncivil comments that have proven difficult to remove.
That is, until now.
Starting Sept. 1, the Record-Chronicle will be rolling out a new commenting platform on our website, DentonRC.com, maintained through The World Table and allowing a much more productive and civil conversation for readers. Once the switchover occurs, readers will have multiple ways to engage with the newspaper and each other regarding local content — on our Facebook page, via Twitter and now in a platform not necessarily tied to social media on our website.
Among the many benefits under The World Table platform are:
Commenters are incentivized to post useful, relevant comments in order to improve their “score,” which is displayed next to their username. (Think Reddit’s ability to upvote or downvote comments.)
Editors can spotlight good comments as an “Editor’s Pick.” The comment is then highlighted at the top of the comment thread for that story.
A new “Community Table” section where stories with active comment threads are listed to encourage conversation.
Engagement options such as polls, quizzes or star ratings, and notification emails for commenters so they are alerted to new comments or feedback on their conversations.
As so much of modern engagement in our digital world has turned caustic and divisive, The World Table system will allow a more civil and inclusive conversation, built on their philosophy of The Way of Openness. It is a system employed by a number of the nation’s top newspapers — and embraced by readers — such as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Salt Lake Tribune.
This new commenting platform is one we are very excited about — and know you, too, will appreciate the improved functionality and value of commenting it will provide. Signing up for a World Table account is easy and can take place before the Sept. 1 switchover at app.worldtable.co.
Over the next several weeks, we will be reminding readers of new the commenting platform through ads, articles and social media blasts. Once the switchover occurs, we would love to hear your thoughts — which can be emailed to sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com.