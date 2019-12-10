Monday evening marked the final filing day for candidates seeking a spot on ballots for the March 3 primaries.
That's to say, it was the last day for candidates to turn in their paperwork to party officials. Party officials had a bit more leeway in getting that information up the chain to the Texas secretary of state's office.
The Denton Record-Chronicle requested candidate applications from both the Denton County Republican and Democratic parties Monday, but neither party sent the applications after the deadline passed.
Regardless, a handful of candidates made their way to the secretary of state's website by Tuesday afternoon. Notably, they include another Republican challenger for the sheriff's office currently held by Tracy Murphree. Dugan Broomfield joined the race to unseat Murphree. Bryan "Wilkie" Wilkinson had previously filed for the race.
Tim Burch, the incumbent Denton County constable for Precinct 4, is now updated on the list, as well. According to the secretary of state's portal Tuesday afternoon, Burch's only competition is fellow Republican Danny Fletcher. Speaking over the phone Tuesday, Burch said he filed his paperwork with the party this past week.
At the statewide level, Kelly Stone became the fourth Democrat to put her name forward in an attempt to unseat Republican Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton.
Neil Durrance joined the Democratic race for U.S. House District 26, the seat which U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, now holds. Durrance joins two other Democrats for the party's nomination, while Burgess has three opponents in the Republican primary.
Additionally, Elizabeth Davis Frizell became the third Democrat to join the party's primary for the Place 3 seat on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which is currently held by Republican Bert Richardson.