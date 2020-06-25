Denton has issued a public health warning after a second sample of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus, according to a city press release.
The city is now at risk level 4, which means the probability of a human outbreak is moderate to high. Officials will continue conducting routine surveys of adult mosquitoes, screening them for viruses.
The positive mosquitoes were from a trap at the City Service Center on Texas Street.
There will be increases the amount of biological agents (Bti) applied to kill mosquito larva to help fight.
The City of Denton Water Utilities Department has a limited supply of Bti briquettes to treat surface water for residents to pick up at 601 E. Hickory St., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each briquette can treat 100 square feet of water for 30 days.
The city’s website offers a map indicating the areas disease-carrying mosquitoes were captured from.
In the press release, officials say citizen involvement is essential in lowering the threat of West Nile virus and suggests eliminating standing water on citizen’s property.