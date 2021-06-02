The first jury trial in Denton County this year has come and gone, and now more are scheduled to start throughout the month as the Supreme Court of Texas is fully allowing jury trials to commence throughout the state.
For more than a year, most courts across Texas haven’t been able to hold criminal jury trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While other court functions such as hearings and indictments continued, defendants and plaintiffs were left waiting for justice as jury trials were left in limbo.
“We are able to go forward with our scheduled jury trials,” said Judge Brody Shanklin, the Denton County administrative judge. “We still have lots of protocols in place. I wouldn’t say it is back to normal of what we had pre-COVID. … [One misdemeanor] case did go to trial, with a full verdict. It was our test case, and all went extremely well.”
At the end, when court staff announced that was the first jury trial at the Denton County Courts Building in more than a year, Shanklin said they had full applause from the jurors.
“They were actually excited about jury service,” he said. “It was a good feeling for those involved to see jurors were happy to participate.”
Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to further open Texas in March left some decisions in the justice system to those entities such as the Texas Office of Court Administration and Texas Commission on Jail Standards. On March 5, the Texas Office of Court Administration largely opened up the courts to their pre-COVID functions.
Previous orders from the Texas OCA would say courts couldn’t hold jury trials until a certain date, which kept getting pushed back further and further. The March 5 order informed courts they could have jury trials, but they had to follow certain protocols to continue being vigilant against COVID-19.
Sarah Roland, a Denton area criminal defense attorney, had just left the Denton County Emergency Services building on Morse Street on Wednesday afternoon when she answered a phone call. The building will be serving the courts in the empanelment process — selecting jurors for a case.
Roland’s first jury trial in more than a year starts on Monday. She said it’s great that trials are resuming because the hold on them has infringed on due process rights.
“Trial is the fun part of the work that trial lawyers do,” Roland said. “Like with the one we’re trying on Monday, it’s a unique circumstance in that it’s a fairly recent appointment and client. The good thing about all of this is, during the shutdown, I and some other lawyers were able to go out and have time to interview witnesses who we knew would be at their homes and [caught] them versus when things opened up full swing, that wasn’t a real possibility. We were able to do that all spring.”
The county building on Morse Street is allowing the local judiciary to space people out while they talk to potential jurors.
“When we’re having a large group of people coming by, they’re going there for social distancing,” Shanklin said.
According to guidance from the Texas Office of Court Administration, best practice in court settings is to keep social distancing and wearing masks, but nothing is mandated.
“The order says best practices, vaccinated [people] aren’t required to [follow] that,” Shanklin said. “It’s a little difficult for judges because we can make that announcement, but we can’t ask if people have been vaccinated. We would encourage mask-wearing, but it isn’t mandatory.”
During the jury trial, Roland said they were informed attorneys and parties don’t have to be masked during the proceeding.
“This will be the first time there,” she said. “This is for a felony case, so we’re dealing with a significantly larger group. It’ll be different, picking the jury and then we’ll go back over to the courtroom to try the case.”
Shanklin said the main thing is that all of the judges and attorneys are very excited about resuming jury trials and that potential jurors who are uncomfortable with participating due to the pandemic should reach out to the court.
“We encourage them to take advantage of the juror’s questionnaire to be exempt,” Shanklin said. “If they’re not comfortable with being with an extended amount of people, the bottom line is we want the public to be safe, and we want them to be confident going forward. We don’t want to put anyone in that uncomfortable position.”