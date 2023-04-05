The Violence Against Women Act is a federal law that prohibits people with a domestic violence protective order against them from having firearms if certain conditions are met. In a February ruling in the case of United States v. Zackey Rahimi, the 5th Circuit Court ruled that section of the law is unconstitutional because of a Supreme Court ruling.

That particular section of the law is now unenforceable in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, the states under the 5th Circuit’s jurisdiction.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags