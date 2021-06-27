After the city lost almost $2 million in uncollected penalty fees from Denton Municipal Electric customers during the height of the pandemic, those are expected to be reinstated in less than three weeks.
DME has waived late and other fees for customers since March 2020 — an estimated $1.8 million loss. On Tuesday, council members voted 4-3 to allow the expiration of the 12th order of council that includes a fee waiver designed to help those struggling financially because of the pandemic. The 13th order of council would have maintained the waiver.
“Fees are returning to most customers, but we are going to continue to wave them for two types of customers — those who qualify for and receive utility assistance and who are set up on payment plans,” said Ryan Adams, the city’s director of customer service and public affairs. “Those fees will continue to be waived.”
Fee assessment is scheduled to begin again on July 12.
“Those will be returning as the city and a lot of Denton returns to operations,” Adams said. “We are still under the 12th order of council through June 30.”
Orders of council set policy to accompany disaster declarations, the latter of which is necessary before adopting the former. Disaster declarations allow the city to receive federal financial aid, including for utility assistance for customers unable to pay their electric bills.
“The council was supportive of not implementing fees for people on payment plans and those on assistance,” Adams said. “Understanding that customers are recovering from the pandemic, with some struggling to pay their bills, we have a lot of options for them, like payment plans and utility assistance.”
But that decision did not come without debate on Tuesday.
‘Midnight moves’
“You just can’t predict it,” Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said. “There’s federal funds available now and if you kick the can down the road past the summer months … you’ll have all the midnight moves. People are not going to pay the bill and move and we’ll have to go to collections. You know who’s going to pay that bill? The ratepayers. This falls on your back.”
From Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019, DME billed $1.4 million in fees to customers. The average monthly disconnections for the same period was 659. This year, that number is 845. Adams said that 2020 was not considered in data compilation because interruptions were not conducted for almost six months.
“You need to understand the utility bill is subsidized,” Hudspeth said. “You’ve got to look at it in its totality and understand the financial consequences. It is critical that we allow people or motivate people the best we can to call in for … the assistance before it’s gone.”
DME’s billed utility revenue in 2019 was more than $300 million.
“When we talk about late fees or fees of any kind … we’re not talking about the amount of people owe for the power [they] have used,” council member Deb Armintor said. “We’re talking about additional fees. I don’t think it’s fair to see fees as money that we’re losing or missing.”
DME assesses a $23 late fee and others for reconnection.
‘Big elephant in the room’
Before voting on whether to approve the 13th order of council, member Paul Meltzer offered an amendment to give staff members discretion to broaden the criteria for which customers are eligible for payment plans. Armintor said that is not enough.
“For some of you who are thinking while this seems like a reasonable solution, a reasonable compromise … if everybody who wanted a payment plan to let them pay long-term was given a payment plan, then we wouldn’t have 659 and 845 service interruptions,” she said. “That’s kind of the big elephant in the room here. Not everyone can make a payment plan. I hear from people who have begged for one. I think there’s a real disconnect between reality and the way things work when it comes to payment plans.”
Meltzer rejected Armintor’s assertion.
“This is the misrepresentation I find so frustrating,” he said. “The purpose of cutting people off is they are unresponsive.”
Armintor acknowledged that “some people are just non-responsive,” but that “I think it’s essential we continue to wave utility fees.”
‘Work with customers’
On Tuesday, Adams said that customers are given courtesy calls and notices in the mail at least three days before scheduled disconnection. Later, he said that customers are encouraged to contact DME if, for any reason, they cannot pay their utility bills.
“Any customer put on a payment plan or who receives any utility assistance will not be charged any fees,” he said. “Our goal is to work with customers if they are concerned about their ability to pay their bill and find ways to avoid interruptions and bring their accounts to good standing.”
Nearly 4,000 customers have received funding assistance since the start of the pandemic, Adams said.
“We just ask that they give us a call,” he said.
In a weekly staff report, officials said that they are “preparing for the likelihood that some of our customers with past-due balances will not be anticipating the reinstatement of fees.”
“Over the coming weeks, we will be working diligently to reach customers to communicate this change,” according to the report. “Our communications will include social media engagement, website information, notices and emails to all online customers, notices on the online payment portal, bill inserts to all customers, phone calls to all customers and messages in the call center phone queue.”
A community-owned utility, DME provides electricity to about 53,000 customers. Those who need assistance are asked to call 940-349-8700.