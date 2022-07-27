 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Monsters, a robot & lovesick friends: Local author's first story collection sets the action in a Texas college town

  • Updated
  • 0
Author
Buy Now

Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam reads a poem during the Spiderweb Salon event at Wine Squared in 2017. She recently released a collection of short stories and has a novella set for release this year.. 

 DRC file photo

In her first ever short story collection, Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam's characters move about in a college town that feels a lot like Denton.

It's not a coincidence 

220727_drc_news_stufflebeamimg.jpg

Where You Linger & Other Stories, by Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam. Vernacular Books. $17.99.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK