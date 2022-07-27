Monsters, a robot & lovesick friends: Local author's first story collection sets the action in a Texas college town

In her first ever short story collection, Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam's characters move about in a college town that feels a lot like Denton.
It's not a coincidence
In Where You Linger & Other Stories, the action happens in Riddle, Texas, to a cast of characters who thread the tales together. The bones of an extinct species stalk a group of friends pining for the same woman. A woman feels sure she's landed in the right spot, away from her repressive hometown. Then she finds herself transformed into a man-eating monster. And then there's a robot who avenges women who have been crushed by a blind and pitiless free market.
The title story, "Where You Linger," earned a Nebula Award in 2021, Stufflebeam's second. It anchors the themes for each of the 12 short stories in the collection: The past is closer to us than we think, and the present and future dance in a sort of surreal tango. The published collection is a milestone for Stufflebeam, who has been on a hot streak of late, scoring an evening on LeVar Burton Reads, a tour based on the Star Trek and Reading Rainbow star's podcast. In 2018, Burton's tour stopped in Denton. Burton read a story by a local artist in each city. He tapped Stufflebeam to be his featured author in Dallas, reading her short story "In the City of Martyrs" and inviting her onstage for an interview.
The new collection explores characters' craving for connection. And in the periphery? Technology lurks like an electrified aura, amplifying the confusion that grows out of the loneliness of a hyper-connected social landscape.
Vernacular Books, a small publishing house dedicated to sci-fi and fantasy, released Stufflebeam's collection this month.
"I know the editor from my MFA program," Stufflebeam said. "And when he started his press, he reached out to me and asked if I would want to do a short story collection."
Where You Linger is the collection.
"They all take place in a fictional Denton, actually," Stufflebeam said. "It's called Riddle, Texas. And they all have the same characters in them. Stories are told from modern times to the future. So it kind of goes from fantasy to sci-fi."
Stufflebeam leaned on Denton to create Riddle because college towns are places where students, especially, start to learn who they are and how they relate to the big ponds of school and adulthood.
"A lot of these characters have graduated from college but are still kind of like stuck in this past mindset. They're unable to move on," she said. "And so the stories are about clinging to the past and trying to move forward, and having trouble with that. And that was just purely accidental. It just so happens that all of my Riddle stories explore that theme. That was kind of fun when I was putting the collection together to realize that I had unknowingly created a theme."
For Stufflebeam, science fiction and literary fantasy allow a writer to tap into the zeitgeist for both subjects and characters. Where You Linger presents a cast of mostly female characters, with LGBTQ characters appearing as a native part of the fictional landscape.
In "Glorious Friends," the protagonist, Roxanne, is a vampire who resurrects two dead friends, Medusa and Mx. Hyde. ("Mx." is the gender-neutral honorific, deriving from Mr., Miss, Ms. or Mrs. It was added to the Miriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary in 2016.) Roxanne's life gets complicated when a guardian of the underworld demands she replace her resurrected friends with three equally nefarious creatures.
In the title story, the protagonist revisits her past thanks to a medical or psychological intervention. The heroine has a promiscuous past, and her romances and hookups have been with men and women. She's a survivor of sexual assault, and she has spent time as the other woman.
In "The Split," a story that earned raves from Kirkus Reviews, Emma leaves her repressive hometown to live with her girlfriend in Riddle. Her decision literally splits her in two, with half of her body staying in her hometown. The collection ends with a science fiction triptych.
Stufflebeam said the collection confronts regret, and how the past can stalk and haunt the present. This vortex of time spins indifferently above Riddle and its human and supernatural residents.
"There's the city where magic doesn't have any roles. It just kind of shows up and disappears, and it presents itself as different for different people," Stufflebeam said. "I just kind of wanted to explore these characters. So each story — except the last three, which go together — is about a different character."
Peripheral characters reappear, and sometimes, the main character from one story will appear in another story as a peripheral player.
Where You Linger includes a touch of horror, too. Stufflebeam said she has a horror novella coming out in September. She's been reading horror, and said she's intrigued by the genre's way of dealing with fear.
"I went through a period where I developed a lot of phobias," she said. "I want to say like, seven years ago or something, I just developed all these phobias and, you know, lived with them for several years and then slowly had to do therapy to expose myself to them and get over them. And it was super successful. I'm able to do a lot of things that I wasn't able to do for several years, but I think because I had that super intense experience with fear, now I'm very drawn to fear in storytelling."
Where You Linger is available online and can be ordered in bookstores. For more information, visit the author's website and Vernacular Books.