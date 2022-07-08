According to the National Weather Service, Denton is under excessive heat warning until 9 p.m. Saturday, with dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 degrees and heat index values up to 114.
As North Texas melts from the extreme heat this weekend, the city will be helping offer extra hours at the Monsignor King Outreach Center to provide needed cooling from the extreme heat.
The extended hours kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday and continue through Monday at the overnight shelter run by Our Daily Bread, Together With Monsignor King Outreach Center.
The city also is sending vans and other vehicles to carry water to people in need, according to a Friday email from Denton City Council member Brian Beck. They will distribute the water as the staff identifies needs.
“It’s possible or even likely that the city may need to do more expanded-hour Monsignor King Outreach Center weekends through the rest of the summer,” Beck said.
Right now, Beck wrote, the revised city building open schedule, the outreach center schedule and Salvation Army’s coordination indicate there is 24/7 availability for cooling through September.
City staff will be monitoring bed counts at the Monsignor King Outreach Center and the Salvation Army’s shelter to assess when to open the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.
A few weeks back, when the summer heat crested 100 degrees, Beck said he received input from both residents and community activists about unmet needs in the community. He contacted the city manager and staff and discussed expanding the city’s response to protect Denton’s most vulnerable.
Beck said after their discussions, the city changed its heat response by adding additional hotel vouchers and getting the outreach center’s nightly opening moved up to 3 p.m. from its usual 5 p.m., while keeping it open until 9 a.m. They then coordinated with the Salvation Army, he said, to maximize housing families and women at the Salvation Army’s facilities to free up beds at the outreach center.
They also made sure city buildings’ hours overlapped with the expanded hours at the outreach center and the Salvation Army, and directed city vehicles to carry water for staff to supply as needed to the public.
“While not perfect, that overlap of facility hours gives opportunities for 24/7 cooling,” Beck said.