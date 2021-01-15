This year, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration will include some in-person activity, but the yearly program will be virtual. The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday.
The in-person events are to be socially distanced.
The annual march will begin at 3 p.m. Marchers are asked to meet at Fred Moore Park to begin the march to the nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, located at 1300 Wilson St. Officials are asking participants to walk six feet apart from others and to keep their masks on at all times.
Instead of the community dinner the program usually has, participants are invited to collect grab-and-go dinners from the recreation center. The meals, provided by Eaties Catering, will be made for the first 250 people. Volunteers will pass out the dinners after the march, between 3 and 4 p.m. Monday. Dinner will be chicken, beans, corn bread and rice.
The virtual program will blend civic and religious elements from the Southeast Denton Ministerial Alliance, starting at 4:30 p.m. Newly-elected Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, who is Denton's first Black mayor, and Council Member Birdia Johnson will give the event greetings. Elder Michael McWilliams, from Dominion Word Church of God In Christ, will present the prayer, and the Rev. Henry Thomas, pastor of Hamilton Chapel, is the keynote speaker. The program will be presented from Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Denton. The virtual program will be live on Facebook on both the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and the MLK Jr. Annual Celebration event pages.