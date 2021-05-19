The two men pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash Tuesday morning were identified as two missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a news release from the church Wednesday.
Luke Masakazu Carter, 18, of Utah and Eli Jon Fowler, 20, of Colorado were companions who were involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at East Sherman Drive and FM 2153, the church and authorities said.
A third man who occupied the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning.
According to the church, the two were assigned to the Texas Fort Worth Mission and began their service in 2020.
The Denton Police Department is still investigating the crash that was reported around 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. Denton and other parts of North Texas have seen rainfall over the last few days, and a Denton police spokesperson said the weather will be a factor in the department's investigation.
All lanes of East Sherman were closed from Warschun Road to FM 2153 until about 2:45 p.m. while investigators worked through the crash.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner had not identified the victims by Wednesday morning.