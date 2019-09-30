Nearly four months since its maiden voyage on June 4, the public was given the first statistical glimpse of how the Denton ISD bookmobile fared during its first tour of duty.
Even considering the overwhelmingly positive reviews, those close to the Library2Go project see expansion and improvements coming down the pike.
A small cadre of librarians involved gave a presentation that included an overview of the project's success during the Sept. 24 meeting of the Denton school board. Lisa O'Rear, Adkins Elementary School librarian and leading member of the project team, said they started more fully tracking data two weeks after the June launch date. From then until the last route on July 25, the library on wheels checked out 1,883 books to 596 students.
O'Rear said the project helped more people than they had expected, "so it's good to know that we were meeting the need we figured was there."
Broadly speaking, the bus-turned-library was meant to stop the infamous "summer slide," which refers to the backsliding many students face during their months away from the classroom.
In simple terms, more books read will equate to more successful school years for those readers.
Additionally, the Library2Go program was another step toward shoring up the school district's book deserts. While students living inside Denton city limits can have free access to the Denton Public Library system, Denton ISD extends well beyond city limits. For now, nonresidents face a $50 annual fee for a full-service city library card.
Denton ISD serves — partially or entirely — 18 distinct municipalities or major housing developments, and its fastest growing portion is well outside Denton's borders.
It's students in that section, which includes Braswell High School and its feeder schools, that Kearley said is most harmed by book deserts. Even those students living inside areas with a library system will likely have libraries significantly smaller than Denton's three-branch public library system, said Denton ISD library coordinator Donna Kearley.
While 10 libraries in Denton County are open to any county residents, not all students have the opportunity to travel far enough to take advantage of their services, Kearley said.
For example, students living along the U.S. Highway 380 Corridor close to Braswell face either a 13-mile drive to the closest Denton library, or a 10-mile drive to Little Elm's library. Traffic could lengthen each drive to roughly 30 minutes.
Going forward, the bookmobile program has secured additional funding through the school district to double its operations to four days a week during summer recess.
Staff involved tentatively plan to bring the bus to one of the four high school feeder zones a day. With double the operating capacity, O'Rear said she hopes they'll be able to serve the populations in need.
By next summer, librarians hope to have an external speaker added to the bus to broadcast the fight song of the corresponding high school whenever they drive by: "Kind of like how the ice cream truck lets you know they're coming down the street," Kearley said.
Beyond that, O'Rear would like to eventually see more community engagement, whether through storytelling sessions during stops, reading activities or university students who want to work with kids — although that last idea may be further down the road.