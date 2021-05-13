A 14-year-old Denton girl is still missing Thursday after she was last seen Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
A flyer circulating through social media Wednesday said Marian Harris left home Tuesday morning around 6:50 a.m., possibly wearing a black dress or a black Slipknot shirt with a red plaid skirt. A Denton police spokesperson confirmed Thursday morning there weren't any updates on the missing girl.
The online flyer by 4 the One, a nonprofit that works with families to find missing teenagers, says Harris is white, 14, between 5 feet, 1 inch, and 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds. She has blond hair with dark roots and blue eyes as well as a small cross tattoo, possibly on her left ankle.
Anyone with information may call Denton police at 940-349-8181, the department's non-emergency line, or private investigators Sarah Holt and A. McHenry at 972-351-8777.