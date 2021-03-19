Texas court data show the number of misdemeanor marijuana cases filed in 2019 in Denton County after a state marijuana law change dropped precipitously in Denton County — but a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said we may begin to truly see the impacts this year.
The number of Texas misdemeanor marijuana cases dropped after hemp was essentially legalized in 2019. Texas lawmakers unintentionally made it harder to prosecute cases after passing a law that narrows the state’s definition of cannabis. The law defined cannabis as containing more than 0.3% of tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical in marijuana that gets users high. Anything with less is hemp.
Following the bill’s passage, district attorneys across the state said they would not be able to prosecute most low-level marijuana possession cases. Jamie Beck, a first assistant criminal district attorney and spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, said local prosecutors accept only Class A and B misdemeanor marijuana cases from local police agencies if they’ve submitted the marijuana to a lab and have the results back.
“Really, nothing on our end as far as the DA changed,” Beck said in January. “If we had a case that had a lab report that proved [a substance] was not legal hemp, then we proceeded forward just as we have in the past. The only difference for us is we would not accept a case from a law enforcement agency until it had that lab result.”
Since the law change, state filings have continued to fall dramatically. The state saw about 75,500 new cases filed annually for misdemeanor possession of marijuana arrests between 2011 and 2018. Since then, case filings dropped to 48,333 in 2019 and 23,648 in 2020.
In Denton County, a total of 1,107 misdemeanor marijuana cases were filed in 2018, but that figure rose slightly in 2019 to 1,136 despite the law change.
In 2020, case filings dropped significantly to 438 for misdemeanor marijuana cases, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have played a role as other misdemeanor cases, apart from violent offenses, also saw a large decrease in new filings. Overall, misdemeanor filings decreased by about 2,000 in 2020 compared with the previous two years.
Beck said Denton County may begin to see the difference the 2019 law made this year and in coming years. This is all assuming the Texas Legislature doesn’t pass more bills dealing with marijuana, as many bills have been filed since November proposing the decriminalization of recreational marijuana if not legalization as a whole.
“The law changed, and we had cases in the pipeline that were pre-June [2019] that were getting filed,” Beck said. “June to say December, you wouldn’t see a dramatic shift. Then the following year, you would because we weren’t accepting the case [unless] we had the lab result and those take time. Maybe [there will be] a bigger change moving forward.”
On the law enforcement side, some area police departments have different accounts on how the law change affected their agency, but each said it’s taking longer to get results back.
“Our process got kind of longer by a little bit because before, we weren’t really having to send [small amounts] to be tested,” Sgt. John Causseaux at the Hickory Creek Police Department said in January. “The only time we had to send to the lab [for testing] was for a felony case. Now we have to send everything to the [Department of Public Safety] lab if we’re going to prosecute as a possession.”
Hickory Creek is a town west of Interstate 35 East, south of Corinth, and was home to 5,101 people in 2020, according to the American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Casseaux said he doesn’t have an average amount of time it takes to get test results back because of the backlog of cases present at the beginning of the year combined with the temporary shutdown of a public lab in Garland, a Dallas suburb, last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As far as the officers on the street, the process hasn’t really changed,” Cassaeaux said.
Testing comes at no cost to Hickory Creek. Chief Emmitt Jackson at the Argyle Police Department, with a population of about 4,378, said in January they took the law change and cost of testing into account when formulating the department’s budget.
Although he wasn’t sure of the exact cost of testing, he estimated that it’s about $125-$200 for a test at a private lab. Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon estimated it costs the Denton Police Department $110 to $120 for every test.
Jackson said the department had to make some changes when the law change happened, combined with the state labs not yet being equipped to handle all of the testing.
“If it’s [possession of marijuana] less than 2 ounces, but enough to be seized, we seize it as a possession offense,” Jackson said. “We don’t make an arrest on the spot, but we definitely do look at the case to see if we want to file it [now] or send it at a later time. Anything felony level is sent to a private lab, but that does involve a per-test fee for us, so it has become a lot more cost-prohibitive for our Criminal Investigations Division.”
Jackson said Argyle police have taken to holding off on sending evidence for testing while state labs catch up on the backlog as the statute of limitations may expire before then.
“I can tell you that marijuana possession or finding it in vehicles is not uncommon whenever we make stops,” Jackson said.
Not all marijuana seized by Denton police is tested either. If someone is caught with the green leafy substance by Denton police, Dixon said in January, they take into account the person’s situation as a whole and said the future of prosecution for misdemeanor possession of marijuana cases looks more like educating and counseling.
“If it’s someone with their first time getting arrested or cited with marijuana because we are still issuing citations for 1 ounce or lower, we don’t want them getting caught up [in the criminal justice system] as a first-time offender,” he said.
Denton police also take into account the cost of testing. However, there’s always going to be other circumstances, such as being caught with a misdemeanor amount while also being in possession of an illegal or stolen gun or having felony warrants out for your arrest, that can lead to a misdemeanor possession arrest and charge.
“If it’s your first offense and you’re caught with 2 ounces, do we want to spend [$110 to $120] getting it tested when you really should be looking at some kind of deferred program for your first offense?” Dixon said. “The answer I would submit is no.”