A Hood County District Judge has rescheduled a plea hearing for former Denton County deputy constable Barry Minoff to March.
Originally scheduled for Friday morning, the plea hearing was postponed to Tuesday, March 31, in the 355th District Court in Granbury.
Minoff, of Lewisville, was indicted in May 2018 on a charge of misapplication of fiduciary property for his alleged involvement in gambling with at least $300,000 from the North Texas Justices of the Peace and Constables Association, according to his indictment and a news release sent out by the nonprofit Monday.
Minoff was formerly a deputy constable in Precinct 4, serving under Tim Burch. Burch refused to discharge Minoff until the Denton County Commissioners Court defunded his position in July 2018.