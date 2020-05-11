A plea hearing in the embezzlement case against former Denton County deputy constable Barry Minoff has been postponed for a fourth time.
The 355th District Court in Hood County reset a hearing scheduled for this week for the summer. The court originally posted notice of an agreed order for a guilty plea in the case back in January.
Minoff stands accused of misapplying fiduciary property. According to the 2018 indictment, Minoff allegedly gambled with at least $300,000 from the North Texas Justices of the Peace and Constables Association.
Minoff was formerly a deputy constable in Precinct 4, serving under Tim Burch. Burch was president of the association at the time of Minoff’s alleged mishandling of the funds. Burch refused to discharge Minoff until Denton County commissioners defunded Minoff’s position in July 2018.
Burch lost his reelection bid in the primary to GOP challenger Danny Fletcher.
The plea hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 6.