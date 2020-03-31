A hearing for former Deputy Constable Barry Minoff’s plea bargain in connection with embezzlement charges has been postponed one week.
Minoff was scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in a Hood County district court. The delay to April 7 is the second since January, when the 355th District Court clerk posted notice of an agreed order for a guilty plea in the case.
Minoff stands accused of misapplying fiduciary property. According to the 2018 indictment, Minoff allegedly gambled with at least $300,000 from the North Texas Justices of the Peace and Constables Association.
Minoff was formerly a deputy constable in Precinct 4, serving under Tim Burch. Burch was president of the association at the time of Minoff’s alleged mishandling of the funds. Burch refused to discharge Minoff until Denton County commissioners defunded Minoff's position in July 2018.
The plea hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and will likely be livestreamed from the court’s website, www.co.hood.tx.us/218/355th-District-Judge.
