The Denton Fire Department hasn’t yet determined the cause of a fire inside Walmart on Loop 288 on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson said.
The Fire Department received the 911 call around 1:51 p.m. Monday. Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the department, said around 3:30 p.m. that the fire was quickly contained.
The cause of the fire is suspicious, per the fire marshal, and damage is estimated to be in the millions due to lost product, Boots said.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause. Boots confirmed the fire was in the paper goods aisle.
Tell me why the Denton Walmart had an actual aisle on fire ✋😐 pic.twitter.com/u52XvYMd50— . (@novasaweeb) April 12, 2021
A Twitter user uploaded a video showing smoke in an aisle. A voice off camera yells at customers in English and Spanish to exit the store.
The store would be closed for the remainder of Monday and possibly Tuesday, employees at the scene said. The inside of the store still smelled of smoke around 4 p.m.
Employees remained at the scene to tell incoming customers the store would be closed for the rest of the day.