Friends and former sources remember Mike Trimble, an Arkansas native and career newspaperman who ended his career at the Denton Record-Chronicle, as an inimitable wit who was as gentle and insightful as he was unabashedly honest. Trimble, a longtime editorialist and writing coach, died on Nov. 20 at age 78.
He died from complications of cancer in Denton while in hospice care.
Travis Mac Trimble was born Nov. 3, 1943, to Edgar Mac Trimble and Frances Trim Trimble, schoolteachers who had moved to Arkansas from Louisiana and settled in the small burg of Bauxite.
His mother taught English — Mike and his sister, Pat, were her students — but his father moved on to work as the personnel and safety director at Alcoa, which had a big aluminum-production plant at Bauxite.
Mike Trimble was the center and linebacker for the Bauxite Miners football team. His time on the team and the boys who played with him would become the subjects of articles in the Arkansas Times magazine that aficionados reportedly clipped, saved and read aloud at parties.
Trimble’s career spanned 48 years, starting at the Texarkana Gazette and followed by jobs at the Arkansas Gazette, Arkansas Times, Pine Bluff Commercial, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Denton Record-Chronicle.
Trimble met his late wife, Jane Ramos Trimble, at the Pine Bluff Commercial. She was the executive editor, and after they married, Jane Trimble had to fire her husband to comply with the Commercial’s nepotism policy. The couple were able to work together at the Record-Chronicle until Jane went to work for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. She died in 2014.
Mike Trimble worked at the Denton paper from the late 1990s to 2012.
In 2006, Trimble earned an award from the American Society of Newspaper Editors for writing the best editorials in the nation that year.
His former colleagues recalled Trimble as a man whose wit could sting even as it delivered honest, wry observations about Denton’s peculiarities with comedy and the occasional gut punch. While assembling the local newspaper’s editorial page and herding its letter-to-the-editor writers, Trimble wore social Kevlar but required a softer touch for his battalion of dueling readers (he called regular letter writers “frequent flyers,” sometimes with irritation, sometimes with admiration).
“Now, listen,” Trimble would say at least once a week as he called to verify the letters, “you can write a letter, and you can call me stupid in it. But I won’t let you call other letter writers stupid.”’
When the company relocated several years ago, staffers found a pair of Trimble’s file folders in his old desk, one labeled “Why I Suck” and the other “Why I Am Wonderful.”
His editorials at the Denton Record-Chronicle earned a fervent following, and they sometimes got people out of their chairs. A Denton ISD superintendent donned a sandwich board and paced in front of the newspaper’s downtown office after Trimble wrote an editorial criticizing his idea of painting school buses with advertisements.
When Trimble wrote an editorial scoffing that the U.S. Air Force was scouring the country for accordion players in 2004 (musing uncharitably about pinkie rings and the less-than-soothing sounds of the instrument), a small group of accordion players came to the newsroom and subjected him to an abbreviated concert. Trimble grimaced but sat back and listened. In fairness to the accordion players of the country, Trimble had suggested an accordion player might best serve the country by being dropped from a bomber over hostile territory.
He could sling wry barbs at his subordinates, too. He once compared a reporter to “a scavenging possum.” One afternoon in 1997, a gaggle of Record-Chronicle sports writers were struggling to move an ancient desk to a better spot in their department. Trimble looked on and sipped his coffee. He finally remarked that the young men reminded him of three monkeys trying to romance a football, though he chose a coarser word than “romance.”
Denton resident Mike Cochran was a member of the Denton City Council during Trimble’s tenure.
“He was such an asset at the DRC,” Cochran said in a message. “His absolute integrity, along with his razor-sharp writing skills, were legendary. When something big happened in Denton, you could hardly wait for Trimble’s editorial. You knew it was going to be good. He really took the term ‘newsman’ seriously and was a consummate professional of the old school.”
Donna Fielder, who worked for the Record-Chronicle for more than 30 years, had lunch with Trimble each week for the past 15 years. When Trimble got too sick to meet Fielder at one of their favorite places, Fielder said she just went to his home.
Their friendship was a testament to the days when the American media wasn’t so balkanized; Trimble leaned left, and Fielder tilts more to the right.
But their friendship endured, and Fielder said Trimble’s death leaves a void in her own life and the world a touch dimmer.
“I would like to say that Trimble was a man of the greatest integrity,” Fielder said. “He didn’t just expect integrity of others, he expected it of himself. He lived his beliefs. He gave up a job he loved rather than surrender his integrity.”
At work, where he was considered a writing coach long before it became his official title, Trimble routinely demonstrated his ability in baroque swearing, initiating new staffers at the Record-Chronicle with his practiced, rapid-fire recitation of every obscene and vulgar word that isn’t allowed in the newspaper in a single breath.
He also dispatched his duty to remind the news staff to complete their timecards by cupping his hands around his mouth, and yelling the software brand used to process staff payment: “Kronos! Kronos! Kronos!” When the staff got email, he stopped yelling. He simply sent a department-wide email that shouted “Kronos! Kronos! Kronos!” in the subject line.
He also shared the many productivity tips he disdained from corporate sources with the subject line: “Harder! Work harder!” The harrumphing was implied.
Trimble wasn’t a fan of technology and often referred to himself as “a techno-peasant.” Once, after a particularly complicated data processing system was foisted on the newsroom, he grumbled to the human resources director that “this here is the [expletive] that makes people want to retire.”
Though Trimble enjoyed playing the curmudgeon, he wasn’t too proud to play. He once led the newsroom in the famous dance to the Village People’s “YMCA” during an office party and sometimes launched squishy balls at reporters who were gabbing too close to deadline. And when A.H. Belo Corp. renovated the creaky restrooms at the careworn downtown office, Trimble announced his approval of the “brand new E-flat toilet paper dispensers” that contained “enough flimsy toilet paper to run the length of a football field.”
For a Southern-born man who came of age during the sexual revolution, Trimble appeared unruffled by social change, and believed in the expansion of civil rights. He once told young Denton reporters that he surprised the big-haired emcee of a Little Rock drag show, where he was invited to be a judge.
“This drag queen looked at me and asked, ‘Honey? Do we disgust you?’ and then put the microphone up to my face,” Trimble said. “I had to tell her the truth. ‘Hey, I cover the state Legislature.’”
Trimble is survived by his sister, Pat Patterson, and her husband, Carrick, of Little Rock; his daughter, Erin Trimble Gray of Little Rock; grandchildren, Camryn and Turner; a niece, Julia Taylor of Little Rock, and her husband, Mallory, and their daughter, Mary Ruth; a nephew, John Patterson of Atlanta, and his daughter, Josephine; and Meranda Barks of Denton, his friend and helper.
No service is planned.