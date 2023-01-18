Migrants in North Texas
Employees of Nicaraguita-Mex restaurant in Dallas clean up the kitchen after the last customer has left. All of the workers came to North Texas from Nicaragua.
 Stella M. Chávez/KERA

It’s the end of a long day of cooking and serving customers at Nicaraguita-Mex restaurant in Dallas.

Jimmy Salmeron and a couple of workers are sweeping, washing dishes and scraping grease and food off a grill. Here you can find a number of Nicaraguan favorites — Baho, Nacatamales and Chanco con Yuca.

