Denton saw hours of snowfall Sunday but didn’t come close to seeing it accumulate, as the area’s mid-30s temperatures and dry air dashed many residents’ hopes for snow buildup.
Snow started falling around noon and varied in intensity for the few hours it stuck around. The sight is a rarity for the region, with the day’s snowfall coming almost exactly a year after last year’s on Jan. 11. That cold front left a blanket covering much of Denton County, but those hoping for similar results Sunday were left disappointed, as the snow never came close to accumulating.
Near Fort Worth, many counties received anywhere from one to eight inches of snowfall. To the north, however, those who got snow saw it come in far too little amounts for accumulation. The culprits, according to National Weather Service in Fort Worth meteorologist Juan Hernandez, were above-freezing temperatures and dry air that kept the snow melting.
“Temperatures in Denton are in the mid-30s, so when temperatures are at 35 or so and you do have that snow falling, you’re not likely going to see accumulation,” Hernandez said Sunday afternoon.
A second round of snow is still possible Sunday night, but Hernandez said that wave will likely produce less than the first.
“It looks like the opportunities for having any kind of accumulation are waning as we move into the evening,” Hernandez said. “We’re not expecting to see that kind of snowfall.”