Many people think of the last weekend in May as a time to celebrate the beginning of summer, but Memorial Day is America’s most solemn holiday. It’s a time to remember those who fought to keep our country free.
Initially called Decoration Day, Memorial Day began in the 1860s as Americans sought to heal Civil War wounds. Congress’ Uniform Holiday Act, passed in 1968, established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May.
The graves of over 700 soldiers lie in Denton’s cemeteries from each of America’s wars. Here are a few:
Texas Revolutionary War — One soldier, Andrew Jackson Hitchcock, was one of a handful of soldiers to escape the slaughter of over 400 soldiers by Santa Anna’s guards at Goliad, the "other Alamo." After escaping the massacre, Jackson was recaptured, escaped again and walked hundreds of miles to freedom. After his wife and children died of yellow fever, Jackson moved to Denton, where he lived modestly. He died in an arson fire the day after he received gold from the sale of his land holdings. His monument reads “He was a good man who lived a rough life.”
Mexican American War — Four soldiers, including Abraham Harris, whose grandfather was a Revolutionary War minuteman. Harris served in the Ohio Volunteer regiment. He re-enlisted in the Union Army when the Civil War began, fighting in Vicksburg and Chattanooga. Harris became a farmer in Denton County and president of the Mexican American War Veterans Association.
Civil War — 157 Union and Confederate soldiers, including Cuvier Lipscomb, a sandy-red-haired soldier who served in the Confederate 7th Texas Infantry until superiors realized he fought by day and assisted surgeons by night. The Army helped him obtain medical training by the end of the war. Lipscomb became one of Denton’s most respected early physicians.
Spanish American War — Eight veteran soldiers.
World War I — 178 soldiers, including Arthur McNitzky, the first Denton County soldier to die. He was assigned to cook, but when his unit reached the front line, he joined the fighting and was killed instantly. Because he was a German immigrant, his family home in Denton was vandalized until his death. McNitzsky is the namesake of The Denton American Legion post 71.
Walker Jagoe, a 1915 Denton high School Graduate who grew up in Denton, became one of America’s first fighter pilots. Jagoe received the Silver Star for gallantry over France, returning to Denton to a hero’s welcome. He lived on West Oak Street with his family; he started a road construction company, Jagoe Public, that still exists.
World War II — 317 soldiers, including Navy Seaman 1st Class and North Texas State Teacher’s College student (present-day University of North Texas) William Claude Castleberry Jr., is entombed in the USS Arizona that sank on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. His cenotaph (empty grave) is in Denton’s I.O.O.F cemetery.
Denton native Hal Jackson was a fearless aviator recognized for several brave acts. On April 7, 1945, Jackson led his division in bombing the Yamoto, the largest Japanese battleship ever built, on a suicide mission to Okinawa. If the Yamoto had succeeded, it would have caused tremendous loss of life. Jackson returned to become one of Denton’s most respected lawyers.
Korean Conflict, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan — 38 soldiers.
Take a break from Memorial Day festivities to drive through Denton’s two city cemeteries to view flags placed on soldiers' graves by the Benjamin Lyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
And don’t forget to thank veterans for their service.
Randy Hunt, Historic Denton, contributed research to this article.