In observance of Memorial Day, all federal, state, county and city offices and facilities will be closed Monday, May 30.
Denton County Transportation Authority buses and the A-train will not run Monday. All Denton city public libraries will also be closed, as will most public and private school institutions.
Some services or facilities will still be available during the holiday.
GoZone services will be available during their regular Monday hours of 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. in its designated travel zones, according to GoZone customer service.
While the recreational centers will be closed, the Water Works Park, Civic Center Pool, Denton Natatorium and North Lakes Driving range will remain open. Both Water Works and the Natatorium will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Civic Center will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the North Lake Driving range will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Carl Gene Young Sr. Splash Park will also be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The City of Denton landfill will remain open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, but there will not be any curbside trash, recycling, bulk or home chemical collections. All usual pickup times will be pushed ahead one day for the rest of the week.
City utilities customer services will also be closed for Memorial Day. Any utility service emergencies can still be reported to Utilities dispatch at (940) 349-7000.
Public safety personnel will be on-duty during the holiday. The Denton Police Department can be reached at (940) 389-8181 for non-emergencies and 911 for all emergencies.
The Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed for the holiday, but any animal non-emergencies can be reported to the DPD’s non-emergency line at (940) 389-8181. For emergencies, call 911.
Denton Enterprise Airport administrative offices will be closed, but the air traffic control tower will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the airfield will remain open all 24 hours. Airport Operations will also be available 24/7 at (940) 349-7722.
Roselawn Memorial Park will continue flying American flags as part of its Memorial Day Exhibition of Flags, a ten-day memorial service ending on May 31. The park has hosted a memorial service for the past 30 years, most recently on May 22.
Memorial Day, observed the last Monday of May annually, was declared as a federal holiday by the U.S. Congress in 1971 to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military.