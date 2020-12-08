First-term at-large Place 6 Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer has won reelection over Jim Mann. Additionally, retiree Connie Baker defeated administrator Ronnie Anderson to win the runoff for the unexpired term in District 2.
In unofficial returns, Meltzer received 8,221 votes (53%). Mann received 7,432 votes (47%).
“I want to thank our enthusiastic volunteers, donors and supporters who love this city and want it to be the best it can be,” Meltzer said. “I love them with all my heart. I will do my level best to be worthy of the effort everyone has put into this long, long campaign and to continue to serve the entire community. We have some tough times to get through together. We will find a way. And we’ll be better on the other side of it.”
Meltzer is a retired product developer. Mann is a pastor.
“I’m disappointed, but I ran a clean and hard campaign,” Mann said. “I am excited to continue to serve Denton in any role I can.”
Mann outraised Meltzer during the most recent campaign finance report filing period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 25. Meltzer received $9,148 in contributions, with one being a $1,000 donation, compared with Mann’s $32,020, including 12 donations of $1,000 each. Mann also received a $2,000 donation and $6,500 in PAC contributions from the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas ($2,500) and the Texas Association of Realtors ($4,000).
In the runoff for the unexpired term in District 2, Baker received 2,590 votes (60%) to defeat Anderson, who garnered 1,737 votes (40%).
“I was surprised,” Baker said. “I did my best, as they say. I do want to thank all of my supporters and the people who voted for me. I’ll do my best to represent this town.”
In that runoff, Anderson received $2,000 from the Texas Association of Realtors. Baker reported no money raised.