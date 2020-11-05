Clarification: This story has been revised to reflect that the Denton Chamber of Commerce has postponed this event from Nov. 11 to Dec. 11.
In a Denton Chamber of Commerce event, council member Paul Meltzer is scheduled to host “Life Hacks for Young Professionals” on Dec. 11.
“A lot of it is about personal money management,” he said. “It’s kind of sharing things I wish I had known when I was early in my career. I just hope I can be helpful to others who are coming up. Maybe they can benefit from some of my anecdotes.”
The presentation is set for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3110 Colorado Blvd.
“The essence of this is really being able to make long-term life plans. A lot of it is about good techniques that avoid some of the traps of keeping up with the Joneses that can waste a lot of your resources.”
Meltzer is a retired product developer who worked for multiple tech companies, including Insight Communications.
Meltzer, in his first term, represents at-large Place 6. He’s in a runoff set for Dec. 8 against pastor Jim Mann.