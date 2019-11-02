County officials will begin a series of meetings Monday designed to give people across Denton County the chance to let a committee know what they think is the fullest version of how the divisive Confederate monument in downtown Denton.
To provide feedback, residents can either email the county at artcommittee@dentoncounty.com or attend the meetings that begin on Monday.
The meetings are as follows:
- Monday — 7 p.m. at the Copeland Government Building, 1400 FM424 in Cross Roads.
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 — 7 p.m. at the Precinct 3 Government Building, 400 N. Valley Parkway in Lewisville.
- Monday, Nov. 18 — 7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. in Denton.
- Monday, Dec. 2 — 7 p.m. at the Southwest Courthouse, 6400 Canyon Falls Drive in Flower Mound.
The committee, officially called the Denton County Confederate Memorial Advisory Committee, is made up of Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, attorney John Baines. Bill Lawrence, an associate of Commissioner Dianne Edmondson’s, is on the committee. Sheryl English, Dwayne Edwards and Zenobia Hutton are also on the committee.