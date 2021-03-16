A virtual meeting is scheduled for Thursday to receive community input on how Denton’s parks and trails master plan should be drafted.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reported in November that officials plan to create a living document that would ensure development of green space for at least a decade.
The meeting, according to a news release, will include a year-to-date analysis of the project and community research and a summary of priorities. It is scheduled for 6 p.m., and residents are asked to email parksnrec@cityofdenton.com or call 940-349-7275 to receive the meeting link at least 24 hours in advance.
The master plan, expected to be complete in late 2021, would cover the next 10 years. The last update was completed in 2009. Meanwhile, new playground equipment has been installed at Fred Moore, Milam and Denia parks, with changes planned at Bowling Green, McKenna, Joe Skiles, Quakertown and Mack parks.
In 2019, residents in a city survey said that at least once a year, they used parks (63%), playgrounds (44%), trails (40%) and recreation centers (24%). But 34% of respondents said they never use Denton facilities because they are not conveniently located.
The 10 Minute Walk campaign calls for Denton to create eight to 10 new parks or trails to provide access to 16,000 to 20,000 residents.