The Denton Record-Chronicle hosted an Election Open House on Feb. 13, 2020. 

As part of the open house, interested candidates were given the opportunity to shoot a 90-second video in which they — those who are running for the nomination of their parties in local, state and national races — can make their case directly to voters. 

Ira Bershad: For Denton County Democratic Party Chair 

On the Web: https://iraforchair.com/

@IraBershad on Twitter

irabershad on Instagram

Angela Brewer: Democrat for Texas House District 64

On the Web: https://www.angelafortexas.com/

@angelafortexas on Twitter and Instagram

Dugan Broomfield: Republican for Denton County Sheriff

https://www.facebook.com/DuganBroomfieldforSheriff/

Neil Durrance: Democrat for U.S. Congressional District 26.

On the Web: http://neildurrance.com/

Delia Parker-Mims: Democrat for Denton County Commissioners Court Precinct 3

On the web: www.votedeliaparkermims.com 

@delia_mims on Twitter

deliaparkermims on Instagram

George Mitcham: Republican for District 431 Judge

On the web: https://georgemitcham.com/

Jack Wyman: Republican for U.S. Congressional District 26

On the web: www.jackwymanforcongress.com and www.facebook.com/JackWymanforCongress/

Shadi Zitoon: Democrat for Texas Senate District 16

On the Web: https://www.facebook.com/ShadiforTexasSenate/

@shadizitoon on Twitter and Instagram

