The Denton Record-Chronicle hosted an Election Open House on Feb. 13, 2020.
As part of the open house, interested candidates were given the opportunity to shoot a 90-second video in which they — those who are running for the nomination of their parties in local, state and national races — can make their case directly to voters.
Ira Bershad: For Denton County Democratic Party Chair
On the Web: https://iraforchair.com/
@IraBershad on Twitter
irabershad on Instagram
Angela Brewer: Democrat for Texas House District 64
On the Web: https://www.angelafortexas.com/
@angelafortexas on Twitter and Instagram
Dugan Broomfield: Republican for Denton County Sheriff
Neil Durrance: Democrat for U.S. Congressional District 26.
On the Web: http://neildurrance.com/
Delia Parker-Mims: Democrat for Denton County Commissioners Court Precinct 3
On the web: www.votedeliaparkermims.com
@delia_mims on Twitter
deliaparkermims on Instagram
George Mitcham: Republican for District 431 Judge
On the web: https://georgemitcham.com/
Jack Wyman: Republican for U.S. Congressional District 26
On the web: www.jackwymanforcongress.com and www.facebook.com/JackWymanforCongress/
Shadi Zitoon: Democrat for Texas Senate District 16
On the Web: https://www.facebook.com/ShadiforTexasSenate/
@shadizitoon on Twitter and Instagram