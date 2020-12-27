Utah running back Ty Jordan, whose death was confirmed by the university Saturday morning, died in Denton Friday night from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a report from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
As of Sunday afternoon, the report states Tycoreous Jordan died at 10:46 p.m. Friday to a gunshot wound of the abdomen. The report lists 1109 Avenue B in Denton as the location of the incident, lining up with details given by the Denton Police Department Saturday that an adult male was believed to have accidentally shot himself in the 1100 block of Avenue B.
Jordan, according to the report, died at a Denton hospital. A friend and former coach of Jordan’s told The Dallas Morning News that he was back in North Texas over the holidays.