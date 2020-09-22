Guyer High School senior Dylan Dorrell, who died unexpectedly on the morning of Aug. 13, died due to a heart issue, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
The 17-year-old had just completed a workout with the Wildcats’ cross country team when he was found unconscious and unresponsive in a restroom at a park Guyer was practicing at.
He was transported to a local hospital with CPR in progress and pronounced dead at the hospital.
The medical examiner listed the cause of death as, “sudden cardiac death with fibrous left ventricle scars, bicuspid aortic valve.”
According to WebMD, sudden cardiac death is a sudden, unexpected death caused by a change in heart rhythm.
“Fibrous left ventricle scars” indicate there was scar tissue in or around Dorrell’s left ventricle. According to the Mayo Clinic, a bicuspid aortic valve is an aortic valve that only has two cusps instead of three.
The Mayo Clinic also says a bicuspid aortic valve may cause the heart’s aortic valve to narrow, preventing the valve from opening fully, which reduces or blocks blood flow from the heart to the body.
A GoFundMe campaign for Dorrell’s family soared past its initial goal of $10,000 in mere hours on Aug. 13. To date, it has raised $46,883.
“We are crushed to lose Dylan,” Guyer cross country coach Jonathan Ponsonby said last month. “His life impacted so many people in so many places. The Guyer family is already pouring out support in words of consolation and contributions.”