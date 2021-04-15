The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office ruled the death of a 23-year-old motorcyclist Wednesday an accident.
Kelton Alan Page of Richland Hills died at a hospital in Denton on Wednesday morning following a crash with a van near a storage facility in the 1200 block of South Loop 288. The Denton Police Department is still investigating the crash.
Information on the motorcyclist wasn’t released Tuesday because the family hadn’t been notified by 5 p.m., police said.
First responders were dispatched to a major vehicle crash around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. According to call notes, the motorcyclist was severely injured, and first responders started CPR at the scene, Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Traffic investigators in their preliminary investigation said the full-size work van was traveling south on Loop 288, and the driver was in the middle of making a left turn into the storage facility when a motorcyclist struck the van.
The impact caused the van to spin and roll onto the driver’s side, but the driver wasn’t injured. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead around 7:40 a.m.
Northbound lanes of Loop 288 were closed between Spencer and Kimberly Drive on Wednesday morning for about three hours following the crash. Northbound traffic was diverted at Spencer until lanes reopened around 11 a.m.
Four people have died following car crashes in Denton this year. Page was the second motorcyclist to die after a crash. Another motorcyclist, 29-year-old Kasey Erwin of Ponder, died March 10 at a hospital after a crash in the 5000 block of Country Club Road.