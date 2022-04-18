On its way to Gainesville, the annual Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Motorcade will come through Interstate 35 in Denton after 4 p.m. Wednesday, with over 550 vehicles expected to participate.
The annual motorcade escorts Medal of Honor recipients from the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Gainesville, north of Denton. Numerous agencies participate in the escort, and organizers expect over 550 vehicles, stretching as long as nine miles, according to a news release.
The motorcade will leave from the airport Wednesday, taking a few highways until reaching Interstate 35W near Texas Motor Speedway. From there, it will continue north until reaching Gainesville, including a stretch on I-35 in Denton.
There isn't exact timing for the motorcade's arrival in Denton, but Deputy Robert Kubicek, Denton County constable for Precinct 4, said the escort won't leave the airport any later than 4 p.m. There will be traffic impacts for drivers.
"We'll start closing down intersections starting at 4 o'clock at Highway 183, and steadily progress along the way," Kubicek said. "If you live up in Denton and you’re on [Interstate] 35E or 35W, I’d try to avoid that at least by 4:30."
Kubicek said that given the size of the motorcade, he expects traffic implications to stick around until about 6 p.m. For those who want to see the escort come through, he suggested using the grassy medians off the I-35 service roads.