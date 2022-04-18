On its way to Gainesville, the annual Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Motorcade will come through Denton on Interstate 35 after 4 p.m. Wednesday, with over 550 vehicles expected to participate.
The annual motorcade escorts Medal of Honor recipients from DFW International Airport to Gainesville, north of Denton. Numerous agencies participate in the escort, and organizers expect over 550 vehicles, stretching as long as nine miles, according to a news release.
The Medal of Honor is the highest award for valor in action against an enemy force that can be bestowed upon an individual serving in the U.S. military. Since the Medal of Honor Host City Program was founded in Gainesville in 2001, the program has hosted and celebrated Medal of Honor recipients with parades, ceremonies and dedications.
The motorcade will leave from the airport Wednesday, taking a few highways until reaching Interstate 35W near Texas Motor Speedway. From there, it will continue north until reaching Gainesville, including a stretch on I-35 in Denton.
There isn’t exact timing for the motorcade’s arrival in Denton, but Robert Kubicek, deputy constable for Denton County’s Precinct 4, said the escort won’t leave the airport any later than 4 p.m. There will be traffic impacts for drivers.
“We’ll start closing down intersections starting at 4 o’clock at Highway 183, and steadily progress along the way,” Kubicek said. “If you live up in Denton and you’re on [Interstate] 35E or 35W, I’d try to avoid that at least by 4:30.”
Kubicek said that given the size of the motorcade, he expects traffic implications to last until about 6 p.m.
For those who want to watch and cheer on the motorcade, he suggested using the grassy medians off the I-35 service roads.
North Central Texas College and its partners will break ground on the new Medal of Honor Host City Museum/Education Center at 1 p.m. Thursday in the campus’s welcome center parking lot. To build the museum, the college is partnering with the Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation and the state of Texas.