University of North Texas psychology major Rachel Curran learned to be environmentally conscious at a young age.
“My grandfather started a recycling company in Richardson in the 1970s,” Curran said. “My father and all his siblings worked there at some point. I started recycling probably when I was around 5. It’s always something that has been a part of my family.”
In addition to recycling, Curran and her family also consistently practiced composting. Environmental consciousness was a top priority when she was making her college decision and the University of North Texas caught her attention.
After arriving on campus, however, she said she found that UNT could do a lot to improve its environmental awareness.
“We say we are a ‘green’ university while there is literal fracking done on the other side of the highway,” Curran said. “We should be painting the roofs white to help with the heat-island effect.
“We should be putting gardens on the roof,” she added. “We say we are a green campus because we have recycling bins? That’s not enough.”
As a campus, UNT falls short of the average practices in recycling, ranking 187 out of 216 in recycling per capita among universities that participated in Recyclemania 2019. The annual competition tracks recycling at American universities.
In addition, only 23% of UNT students claimed that they consistently recycled, according to an independent survey of 88 students conducted by the fall 2019 reporting of public affairs class at UNT’s Mayborn School of Journalism.
Public information requests for information or detail data on the amount of materials recycled by the BigBelly recycling project went unanswered. The project began in 2015, bringing about 50 solar-powered recycling containers to campus.
UNT will be competing in the Recyclemania competition once again in 2020.
The We Mean Green Fund, the school’s environmental awareness organization, is looking for students who “are passionate about making environmental change on campus and empowering UNT students with new knowledge and behaviors,” We Mean Green Fund’s graduate assistant Heather Williams responded in a written statement.
Some students may not realize the recycling opportunities they are missing, Curran said.
“I do appreciate the amount of recycling bins throughout campus,” she said. “However, the recycling is typically only labeled with bottles/paper, and there are a lot more items that can be recycled that are being thrown away due to labeling.”
Some seemingly recyclable items actually cannot be recycled at the local landfill that collects materials because they are not properly used or cleaned following usage, among other reasons.
A zero waste lifestyle aims to send no waste to landfills, even going as far as to not incorporate recycling.
According to a 2017 CNN report, the average American produces 4.4 pounds of trash every day, but that’s not the case for those who live a life of “zero waste.”
UNT graduate Jessica Meza first heard of zero waste about a year and a half ago from one of her friends sharing information on social media and reading articles about it. Now she strives to keep waste production to a bare minimum on a day-to-day basis.
“I think it was one of those where it was a woman who could fit her entire trash in a jar,” she said. “It really got me thinking about the kind of waste that I produce in my daily life,”
That quart-jar limit is a goal for most people living a zero-waste lifestyle. This usually means practicing habits such as using metal straws and reusable water bottles, the latter of which Meza sees as a new positive in her life.
“Just having a bottle that I can carry around and put water was probably the ... first change, and it was probably one of the most impactful changes,” Meza said. “Just being able to go throughout the day and instead of swinging by the gas station to get something to drink, I take that in and I go over to the soda fountain and fill it up with water, and [I’m] perfectly fine with that.”
Meza says that she’s far from perfect and still learning about zero-waste living. She’s happy to have people she can talk to who are trying to live the same environmentally conscious lifestyle every day.
“One of the things that I love about the zero-waste lifestyle and the people who are supportive and moving on that journey is that it’s a very open community that encourages any change,” Meza said. “Anything that’s kind of moving in the positive direction.”
Curran agrees that more students need to be taught how to be environmentally aware.
“So many students just do not understand what is going on or what even is climate change,” she said. “Egocentric outlooks hinder us from becoming a leading university on the ideas of being sustainable.”
Steps need to be taken beyond the classroom to teach students to be more responsible citizens of their environment, she said.
“Teach us what goes in the recycling bin,” she said. “Teach us about composting. Teach us about supporting local farms and local butchers. Teach us.”