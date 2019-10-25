The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center recently recognized state Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, for her help with key legislation during the 2019 session.
During the center's Board of Visitors Annual meeting, Nelson was recognized in particular for her support of the "Tobacco 21" legislation, which raised the legal age to 21 for individuals to buy tobacco products.
Based in Houston, MD Anderson is one of the largest cancer centers in the world and consistently ranks as among the best hospitals for cancer treatment.