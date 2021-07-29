McKinney Street at Elm and Locust streets to become four-way stop temporarily By Zaira Perez Staff Writer zaira.perez@dentonrc.com Zaira Perez Author email Jul 29, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Atmos Energy closed down a section of North Locust Street between McKinney Street and Congress Street in Denton for extensive emergency repairs in 2018. DRC file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The traffic signals on McKinney Street and Elm and Locust streets will be replaced with stop signs to become a four-way stop until late October at the earliest, according to a news release.The change will take effect Monday. The release says McKinney Street will have some lane closures while crews work to install the new traffic signals.The traffic signals will be replaced and the temporary lane closures are expected to reopen in late October, weather and construction permitting.The sidewalks at each corner of the intersections won't be accessible to pedestrians during construction. — Zaira Perez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Traffic Signal Highway Street Locust Four-way Stop Elm Lane Stop Sign Zaira Perez Author email Follow Zaira Perez Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine July - August 2021 Denton County: Room for Improvement Spotlight on Denton Influencers and Innovators: UNT men's basketball coach Grant McCasland To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Advertising Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Sports Newsletter Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Coming this fall. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! News Updates Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Punk pasta bar MiXfiTs to take over J&J's lease, keep basement alive Denton homicide victim was pregnant, records show Tenant believes gunshot into his apartment was accidental, report says Gas prices soar in Denton area as rest of state remains stable Denton County’s active case total exceeds 3,000 McKinney Street at Elm and Locust streets to become four-way stop temporarily UNT point guard Javion Hamlet headed free agent route after being passed over in NBA draft New bill would update decades-old law governing children's privacy online, add protection for teens Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCDC: Vaccinated Denton County residents should wear masks indoorsAlleged gunman in Friday shooting near Unicorn Lake arrestedC-USA officials meet as possibility of new round of realignment loomsFree meals for all Denton ISD studentsFour-month pandemic record broken in Denton County on WednesdayBlotter: Woman allegedly reaches 90 mph during chase, tells police she thought they weren’t actually law enforcersPolice: Moving company hasn’t delivered woman's belongings after more than a monthTraffic alert: Crash on southbound I-35E frontage road near Buc-ee'sMan stable with gunshot wounds after Friday shooting on Briercliff Drive, police sayPunk pasta bar MiXfiTs to take over J&J's lease, keep basement alive Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.