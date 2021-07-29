DRC_2_18_18_Construction_JRK0083.JPG
Buy Now

Atmos Energy closed down a section of North Locust Street between McKinney Street and Congress Street in Denton for extensive emergency repairs in 2018.

 DRC file photo

The traffic signals on McKinney Street and Elm and Locust streets will be replaced with stop signs to become a four-way stop until late October at the earliest, according to a news release.

The change will take effect Monday. The release says McKinney Street will have some lane closures while crews work to install the new traffic signals.

The traffic signals will be replaced and the temporary lane closures are expected to reopen in late October, weather and construction permitting.

The sidewalks at each corner of the intersections won't be accessible to pedestrians during construction. 

— Zaira Perez

 

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!