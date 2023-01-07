Congress Gun Control
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., meets with reporters after the Democrat-controlled House approved a measure requiring federal background checks for all firearms sales and transfers on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 27, 2019.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

WASHINGTON — Republicans elected Kevin McCarthy the speaker of the House early Saturday, ending an embarrassing stalemate and the longest contested speaker’s race since 1856.

The slim victory on the 15th ballot came after four days of horse-trading and arm-twisting, and an evening of pandemonium and acrimony.

