Denton Mayor Chris Watts issued a declaration of local state of disaster for the Green Tree Estates neighborhood before their water service is discontinued Friday.
With the declaration, there's more flexibility for short-term funding and more ways to provide temporary water to residents of Green Tree Estates.
For several decades, Green Tree Estates has had a small public water system operated by a private owner, Don Roddy. He told the city and the neighborhood's 45 residents in late October that he would stop operating the well on Friday.
Residents first met with city officials Oct. 29, and the City Council first discussed the problem Tuesday in a meeting that spanned roughly five hours. Staff was directed to provide temporary water and water storage containers as officials mull options for a permanent solution.
The City Council will have a specially called meeting at noon Friday to discuss how to provide the residents with water.