Rancho Martinez

The Lakewood location of Matt’s Rancho Martinez will close Sunday.

 Lara Solt/The Dallas Morning News

Matt’s Rancho Martinez is closing after a 34-year run in East Dallas. The owners of the Tex-Mex patio restaurant said that Sunday will be the last day of service for the Skillman Street location in Lakewood.

The closure is part of a plan to invest in their own real estate, owner Nicholas Martinez told The Dallas Morning News. His family has deep, multigenerational Tex-Mex roots that stretch back to 1925.

0
0
0
0
0