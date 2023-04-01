Matt’s Rancho Martinez is closing after a 34-year run in East Dallas. The owners of the Tex-Mex patio restaurant said that Sunday will be the last day of service for the Skillman Street location in Lakewood.
The closure is part of a plan to invest in their own real estate, owner Nicholas Martinez told The Dallas Morning News. His family has deep, multigenerational Tex-Mex roots that stretch back to 1925.
“We’re just trying to get out of leases and more so invest in our business,” he said.
The Martinez family recently purchased property in Allen and opened a location there. They also operate another location in Royse City.
The restaurant, known for its Bob Armstrong dip and “monster” chicken fried steaks, first opened in East Dallas in 1989 and moved to its current location around a decade ago.
“It’s sentimental,” Martinez said of the closure. “We really appreciate the community and everyone in the area.”
When news of the restaurant’s closing hit social media Saturday, comments of sadness and denial rolled in.
“Is this an April Fools’ joke???” said one commenter. “I am heartsick,” said another.
It’s not a joke, but there is some good news for the neighborhood. Matt’s Rancho Martinez could return to Lakewood one day, Martinez said.
If they found the right Lakewood property to buy, they would bring the restaurant back to the area they’ve known and loved for decades, he said. For now, though, they’ll focus on the two locations they already have.
