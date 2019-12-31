Martinez Legal P.C. donated $1,000 to Denton Community Food Center in December.
Employees presented the check to Tom Newell, the center's director, after a tour of the current food center on West Sycamore St. Operations will move to a new facility at Serve Denton in early 2020.
“We love Denton and wanted to give back in this holiday season,” said Marci Martinez, the firm's attorney and managing partner, in a press release. “We wanted to help as many people as possible. We are blessed and wanted to be a blessing to our community.”
Denton Community Food Center was founded in 1974 and provides food to families and individuals who are food insecure.