Updated: January 15, 2022 @ 12:08 am
Denton city facilities will be closed and many services will be pushed back one day beginning Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
There will be no trash, recycling, home chemical or yard waste collection on Monday. Collection will be pushed back one day for all customers.
The city landfill will be open from 7 a.m. until noon Monday.
City recreation centers, libraries, animal shelter, airport and utilities customer service will be closed Monday with plans to reopen Tuesday.
Call 940-349-7000 to report a utility service emergency Monday.
Public safety workers will continue to work Monday, and both emergency and non-emergency numbers will be operational.
— Staff report
