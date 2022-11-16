White House Gay pride Bloomberg

The White House stands illuminated in rainbow colored light after the Supreme Court ruling that gay marriage is legal nationwide. The White House responded to recent moves by Texas elected officials to target gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

 Drew Angerer/Bloomberg file photo

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has cleared the first hurdle to advance the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act solidifying protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, with 12 Republican senators voting in support of the measure.

Both Texas senators voted against the measure.

