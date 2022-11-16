WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has cleared the first hurdle to advance the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act solidifying protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, with 12 Republican senators voting in support of the measure.
Both Texas senators voted against the measure.
The bill requires the federal government and states to recognize the validity of same-sex and interracial marriage licenses. A similar version of the bill passed the U.S. House over the summer, but this version emphasizes protections for religious freedoms.
The procedural vote to proceed with the bill passed 62-37.
Congress began pushing for these protections in response to remarks by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas urging the court to reconsider other due process precedents like Obergefell vs. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Other Republicans like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz criticized the 2015 ruling after the reversal of Roe vs. Wade.
On Monday, a bipartisan group of senators announced an agreement on the revised bill. The negotiations were led by Sens. Rob Portman, R-OH, Tammy Baldwin, D-WI, Susan Collins, R-ME, Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ and Thom Tillis, R-NC.
“Through bipartisan collaboration, we’ve crafted commonsense language to confirm that this legislation fully respects and protects Americans’ religious liberties and diverse beliefs, while leaving intact the core mission of the legislation to protect marriage equality,” senators wrote in a statement.
Senators said the bipartisan amendment recognizes the importance of marriage and that same-sex and interracial couples deserve the protection of marriage while ensuring religious liberty is not infringed.
It also ensures religious organizations will not be required to provide any services, facilities or goods for a same-sex marriage, clarifies that the bill does not allow the Federal government to recognize polygamous marriages and makes sure the bill will not be used to deny or alter benefits or status of an otherwise eligible person or entity.
On the Senate floor Tuesday, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the passage of the bipartisan bill would be one of the most significant accomplishments of the 117th Congress.
“It will do so much good for so many people who want nothing more than to live their lives without the fear of discrimination,” Schumer said.
On the senate floor ahead of the vote, Portman spoke in favor of the bill. He said a vast majority of Americans support the legal recognition of same-sex marriages, and that it is important to clarify legislation on the matter.
He added religious groups have been part of the negotiations and have even said it advances religious liberties.
Ahead of the vote, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement supporting the bill. While it said their doctrine related to marriage will remain the same, they believe the bill is the way forward.
“We are grateful for the continuing efforts of those who work to ensure the Respect for Marriage Act includes appropriate religious freedom protections while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters,” the statement says.
In July, the U.S. House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which offers protections for same-sex and interracial marriages by requiring states to recognize marriages legally performed in other states. It also repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defines marriage as between a man and a woman.
In the House vote, 47 Republicans, including San Antonio Rep. Tony Gonzales, joined Democrats to pass the bill.
Tuesday night, Tillis, one of the Republican negotiators on the amendment, said he was confident the bill will pass the procedural vote because of the religious liberty protections.
“We’ve been very thoughtful, we’ve tried to address everybody’s concerns,” Tillis told reporters.
However, some Republicans, including Texas Senators Cruz and John Cornyn, were unswayed.
Cornyn told reporters Tuesday he would vote no on the bill, and said it was “already a constitutional right.”
Ahead of the vote Cruz said his concern is that “I think it is a very dangerous bill that if it passes will empower the Biden IRS to persecute churches and universities and grade schools and charities that believe in a biblical definition of marriage.”
In September Cruz discussed the bill on his podcast and urged Republican senators to vote against it because of religious liberty violations.
Cruz has long held staunch conservative beliefs regarding same-sex marriage. In his 2016 presidential bid he vowed to “uphold the sacrament of marriage” and introduced a constitutional amendment to prevent the states from defining marriage as anything but between a man and woman.
However, he has softened on his position on same-sex marriage, now saying that “reasonable people can disagree” and that it’s an issue that should be left to the states.
Before the vote, Rep. Chip Roy wrote a letter encouraging Republican senators to vote against the Respect for Marriage Act, and said it would codify a “false belief of marriage.”
“The law cannot be neutral on marriage. It can either affirm truth or portray distortions. The foundational truth will always remain, and no act of Congress can change that,” Roy wrote in the letter. “Those who see and know the truth have a moral duty to stand firm in its defense and to defend the crucial institution of marriage.”
Wednesday’s vote was a key procedural step allowing debate on the bill. If the Senate passes the amended version, it will return to the U.S. House for a final vote. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, a member of the Congressional LGBTQ Equality Caucus issued a statement after Wednesday’s vote in support of the measure.
“It is extremely disappointing that our two U.S. Senators in Texas voted against this measure,” Allred wrote in the statement. “But rest assured, I will always fight for our LGBTQ neighbors and their families and work to ensure they can live their lives free from discrimination.”