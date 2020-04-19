Darrell Ray Kramer, 53, of Denton, was arrested Sunday afternoon by the Fort Worth Police Department and is being held on homicide charges in a Tarrant County Jail, according to Denton Police Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith.
Kramer is suspected in the killing of 65-year-old Diane Elliott Kramer, according to the Denton Police Department.
Officers responded to a welfare concern around 5:13 p.m. on March 13 at a home in the 800 block of Cross Timbers Street. A caller told police she had found her mother dead in her home that day.
Denton police confirmed Friday that the victim was Darrell Kramer’s ex-wife. Denton County Jail records listed the Cross Timbers home as his address in 2019.
A news release states officers believe Diane Elliott Kramer, 65, had been dead for several days and suspected foul play was involved. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office states the cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head due to assault by another person.