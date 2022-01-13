Denton police officers took a man to a mental health facility late Thursday afternoon after police investigated reports about a man with a weapon near Brinker Road and South Loop 288.
The Denton Police Department closed off entry points to RaceTrac on South Loop 288 while they tried to talk with the man, authorities said.
Allison Beckwith, a spokesperson for the police department, said at 4:40 p.m. that there was a large police presence at the intersection while officers tried to talk to the man.
“[We had] multiple 911 calls of a man who appeared angry, displaying a hatchet and throwing rocks at vehicles in the area,” Beckwith said at about 7:30 p.m.
They asked people to steer clear of the area while they talked to him. Beckwith said she didn’t know how long police talked to him, but confirmed he was in custody by 6 p.m.
The man did have a warrant for his arrest out of state, but he wasn’t arrested. Beckwith said police got an emergency detention order for him for mental health.
She said 911 dispatchers got multiple calls about a man causing a disturbance. Callers said he had a hatchet.
Beckwith confirmed no one was injured in the incident.
She said officers secured a scene around the RaceTrac at 1703 S. Loop 288 and there wasn't a disruption to traffic. Traffic wasn't being diverted or disrupted.
Original
The Denton Police Department is actively trying to talk to a man near Brinker Road and South Loop 288 after getting reports of a man with a hatchet, authorities said.
Allison Beckwith, a spokesperson for the police department, said at 4:40 p.m. that there's a large police presence at the intersection while officers try to talk to the man.
"We are asking everyone to steer clear of the area for the man's safety, officer safety and public's safety," Beckwith said.
POLICE PRESENCE | There is a large police presence near the intersection of Brinker Rd. and S. Loop 288 while officers respond to reports of a man with a weapon. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/2u2P4GiAME
She said 911 dispatchers got multiple calls about a man causing a disturbance. Callers said he had a hatchet. Beckwith confirmed no one was injured at the time they first alerted the public on social media.
She said officers secured a scene around the RaceTrac at 1703 S. Loop 288 and there isn't a disruption to traffic. Traffic isn't being diverted or disrupted.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.