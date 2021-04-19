A 25-year-old man who allegedly shot a child Thursday in Hackberry turned himself in to authorities Sunday, the Little Elm Police Department announced.
Demetrius Davis of Richardson is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident Thursday in Hackberry. Davis is accused of opening fire at his girlfriend and her sister at a convenience store.
Police allege Davis shot at the women’s vehicle just after 2 p.m. at Watts Grocery Store, 201 King Road. Gunfire struck a child passenger in the leg, and the child was taken to a Dallas-area hospital. Little Elm police, who declined to release the child's age, said the toddler was in stable condition after he was transported to the hospital.
The sisters reported they stopped at the store just after 2 p.m. when Davis drove up to them and shot at their vehicle multiple times. Both identified Davis as the shooting suspect and reported he fled the scene.
Police said Thursday that Davis and his girlfriend argued earlier in the day before the shooting. Little Elm police located Davis’ vehicle Friday but were still searching for him. Three Little Elm ISD schools were on lockdown Thursday when police responded to the shooting.
A spokesperson on Thursday said the Frisco Police Department, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety were involved in the search for Davis.
Davis was still being detained in the Denton County Jail on Monday afternoon. He’s being held in lieu of a $750,000 bail — $250,000 for each aggravated assault charge.