The man fatally shot Friday by Denton County deputies allegedly shot his girlfriend in the left shoulder the day prior at a Fort Worth Sam’s Club after saying he wouldn’t hurt her, according to an arrest warrant.
A Fort Worth police officer was dispatched to the store at 8351 Anderson Blvd. on April 23 in reference to a shooting around 3 p.m. The warrant states the woman had a bleeding gunshot wound on her shoulder. She told officers her boyfriend, 53-year-old Marlon Bonds, had just shot her.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on April 24, the day Bonds was fatally shot in Denton, that the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. According to the warrant, she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The woman told officers she and Bonds were going through a breakup and that they met up at the Sam’s Club because he was going to give her money. The two discussed their breakup while inside her vehicle.
At one point, Bonds showed her he had a handgun in his backpack but said he wouldn’t hurt her, according to the warrant. He later got out of the vehicle and stood in front of the passenger door with his hand on the bag.
She told officers she looked forward, heard a gunshot and then felt pain on her shoulder. The warrant says she then got out of her vehicle and called for help while Bonds left in his vehicle.
A crime scene officer located her vehicle in the parking lot and found a 9mm shell casing inside her vehicle.
An arrest warrant was issued for Bonds that day for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, family violence. The requested bail was listed as $75,000.
Denton County sheriff’s deputies, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Denton Police Department located Bonds at Buc-ee’s in Denton on Friday morning.
He allegedly produced a handgun from his vehicle, and sheriff’s deputies shot him, according to a news release. He was taken to Medical City Denton, where he was pronounced dead.