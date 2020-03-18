Xavier Deron Patterson, 29, was booked into the Denton County Jail on Tuesday on an insufficient bond murder warrant almost two months after the Denton Police Department found a woman dead in the 1400 block of Carrigan Lane, according to county jail records.
Patterson was initially arrested by Denton police on an aggravated assault charge after police responded to a hangup call on Jan. 10. Police found Meagan Marie Darling, 30, dead from a gunshot wound around 7:35 p.m. the same day.
He was initially booked into Denton County Jail on Jan. 11 but was released Jan. 24 when he posted bond — a $100,000 bail for murder. The Denton County Records Department said he was rearrested because an undisclosed party believed the bond wasn't high enough. His bond is now set for $1 million.
Police located Patterson inside the home with undisclosed injuries and took him to a hospital for treatment. Hospital personnel determined his injuries were not life-threatening, and police arrested him after an interview.
Denton police charged Patterson with murder Jan. 14 after an interview with him a day before, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported. Patterson initially told investigators he and Darling were physically struggling for a .380-caliber handgun that he was holding during an argument but later said he was standing over her body with the gun pointed at her.
The affidavit shows the bullet wound to Darling’s head indicated she was shot by someone standing over her. Evidence at the scene showed Darling was shot while lying in a bed and not during a struggle, police said.
According to the affidavit, Patterson said Darling slapped the gun and caused it to fire. Patterson then said he stabbed himself in the neck to try to kill himself, alleging that no one would believe the incident was an accident because Darling was a white woman and he is a black man.
The hangup call to 911 came from one of his children, the affidavit states, after he instructed one of them to call police. Patterson and Darling had two children together.