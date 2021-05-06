A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital Thursday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound at The Veranda Apartments, authorities said.
Around 2:47 p.m., the Denton Police Department was dispatched to a shooting call at the apartment complex in the 2400 block of East McKinney Street.
Officers located one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
No identifying information about the victim was available late Thursday afternoon as family was still being notified.
The Police Department said they believe the incident is isolated and that no other members of the public were at risk. Officers are still investigating the shooting.