The 32-year-old son of one of the FBI’s most wanted pleaded guilty Tuesday to helping his father evade arrest for more than 12 years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Islam Yaser-Abdel Said was arrested in August 2020 shortly after his father, Yaser Said. The elder Said is accused of killing his daughters, Lewisville High School students, on New Year's Day in 2008.
The elder Said, 63, took his teenage daughters Amina and Sara for a ride in his taxi on Jan. 1, 2008 when he allegedly shot the girls to death and abandoned their bodies, according to the news release. He was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2014.
“Islam Said prioritized the whims of his father, an alleged killer, over justice for his own sisters. Thanks to the dogged work of the FBI and its law enforcement partners, however, Mr. Said’s efforts were ultimately in vain,” said U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah in a release. “We are grateful to the many agents and officers who worked to apprehend Mr. Said, along with his father and uncle. Sarah and Amina deserve justice.”
Islam Said of Irving and his uncle Yassein Said were both arrested in Euless shortly after Yaser Said was apprehended on Aug. 27, 2020. The news release says his son and brother harbored him in an apartment in Bedford and a maintenance worker spotted him on Aug. 14, 2017. After reporting it to the FBI, an agent went out to interview the son who refused to cooperate and called his uncle to say, “we have a problem.”
According to the release, the younger Said then hid his father inside a home in Justin where he was eventually arrested. FBI agents on Aug. 25, 2020 observed the younger Said and his uncle deliver groceries to the residence and then followed them to a shopping center 20 miles away where they dumped trash from the home.
Said pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, concealing a person from arrest and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison and is set to be sentenced on April 30. Yassein Said is charged with concealing a person from arrest and is set for trial on Feb. 1.
Yaser Said is being held at the Dallas County North Tower Detention Facility without bond. Indicted by the state on capital murder charges, he faces the death penalty.