DRC_DentonCourtsBulding.jpg
Buy Now

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

A Frisco man collapsed during his jury trial in Denton and died Thursday afternoon shortly after he learned he’d been found guilty of child sexual assault, according to people familiar with the case.

Edward Peter Leclair, 57, was facing five counts involving one victim. According to Denton County Jail records, the offense had occurred in July 2016. Leclair, a former corporate recruiter, was arrested two years later on the charge of attempt to commit sexual assault, and bail was set at $30,000. He posted bond in late July 2018. Jury selection for his trial began Monday at the Denton County Courts Building off McKinney Street.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

Recommended for you